Russians Bought Up All Direct Tickets To Istanbul And Yerevan Few Minutes After Putin's Speech - Media

After Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilization in the country, Russians bought up all direct tickets for September 21 to Istanbul and Yerevan in just a few minutes, and at noon, tickets for direct flights from Moscow to Tashkent, Baku, Astana and Bishkek disappeared.

This was reported by the Russian Verstka publication in its Telegram channel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday morning, September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization. Putin made such a statement during his address to the Russians.

After that, the head of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu, spoke on the air and stated that Russia is not at war with Ukraine, but with the "collective West."

According to Shoigu, it was decided to mobilize 300,000 Russians to replenish the colossal losses of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine.

Also, the State Duma of the Russian Federation passed a law on the introduction of the terms "mobilization" and "martial law" into the Criminal Code of Russia. Now in Russia, desertion, non-appearance for duty and voluntary surrender will be more severely punished.

Meanwhile, at the beginning of trading on Wednesday, September 21, the stock market of the Russian Federation continued its steep decline. The Moscow Stock Exchange index fell by 7.4%, the RTS index fell by 9.7%.

The Russian political movement Vesna announced the holding of protest actions against mobilization in Russia on Wednesday.