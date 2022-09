Russia's plans to mobilize another 300,000 people against Ukraine indicate huge losses of up to 150,000 killed and wounded.

The adviser to the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych has written this on Facebook.

He explained that the mobilization was declared partial because "they do not have the potential to create new compounds." Reservists will go to replenish existing ones.

"It tells about two things:

- The losses of the Russian army are not just huge, they are going through the roof, definitely more than 100,000 killed and wounded, rather - near 150,000;

- double kit is gathered because they have already mentally written off the next 150,000," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today Putin announced a partial mobilization in Russia. It is noted that only those citizens who are in the reserve and, first of all, those who served in the ranks of the armed forces, have certain military accounting specialties and relevant experience will be subject to conscription.

Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russia plans to call up 300,000 reservists.

Earlier, the State Duma of the Russian Federation adopted a law on introducing the concepts of "mobilization" and "martial law" into the Criminal Code of Russia.