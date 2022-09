British Foreign Secretary Gillian Keegan believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement about partial mobilization in Russia amid the war against Ukraine is an alarming escalation, Sky News reports.

So, Keegan accused Putin of rewriting history and urged Russian citizens to look beyond their own media.

“Some expressions are very disturbing, and obviously we should strive for calm,” the Foreign Secretary said.

Keegan also stressed that threats should be taken seriously as Ukraine begins to move forward, recapturing land previously seized by Russia.

“Let’s be clear: there are Putin’s lies. This is Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine. And, of course, we will continue to support Ukraine along with all of our NATO allies. We’re there, we’re on your side – we’ll help in any way we can,” she stressed.

The Foreign Secretary also responded to Putin's nuclear blackmail.

“This is something we have to take very seriously because, you know, we’re not in control of the situation. I’m not sure he’s in control either. Really, I mean, it’s an obvious escalation,” Keegan said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday morning, September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization. Putin made such a statement during an appeal to the Russians.

Meanwhile, Russia wants to offer guest workers to go to war in Ukraine in exchange for citizenship.

On September 19, members of the ruling United Russia party in Russia proposed giving academic leave to those students who decide to sign a contract and go to war in Ukraine.