The Russian political movement Vesna announced a protest action against the mobilization, which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, September 21. This is stated in the official Twitter of the Vesna movement.

Thus, activists called on Russians to go to protests in all the cities of the country. The action is scheduled to start today, September 21, at 07.00 p.m., local time.

"Vladimir Putin has just announced partial mobilization in Russia. This means that thousands of Russian men - our fathers, brothers and husbands - will be thrown into the meat grinder of war. What will they die for? Why will mothers and children shed tears? For Putin's palace?" the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday morning, September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization. Putin made such a statement during his address to the Russians.

Meanwhile, in Russia, they want to offer guest workers to go fight in Ukraine in exchange for obtaining citizenship.

On September 19, members of the ruling United Russia party in Russia proposed to give academic leave to those students who decide to sign a contract and go to war in Ukraine.