The European Union has reacted to the morning statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin and called for further pressure on him because of his "nuclear gambling."

A foreign policy spokesman for the European Commission, Peter Stano, announced this, quoted by Reuters.

"Putin is doing a nuclear gamble. He's using the nuclear element as part of his arsenal of terror, it's unacceptable," Stano said.

The speaker also noted that international society does not recognize the fictitious "referendums" that Moscow announced in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin again threatened the world to use nuclear weapons.

Also today, Putin announced a partial mobilization in Russia. It is noted that only those citizens who are in the reserve and, first of all, those who served in the ranks of the armed forces, have certain military accounting specialties and relevant experience will be subject to conscription. Those called up for military service must undergo additional military training before being sent to the units.