The announcement of partial mobilization in the Russian Federation on the 210th day of its war against Ukraine shows how "everything is going according to plan" in Moscow.

This was announced by the adviser to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak on Twitter.

"It was the 210th day of the "three-day war". The Russians, who demanded the destruction of Ukraine, eventually received: 1. Mobilization. 2. Closed borders, blocking of bank accounts. 3. Prison for desertion. 4. Special forces for the "convicts" in the PMC. It's still going according to plan, isn't it? Life has a great sense of humor," Podoliak wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today Putin announced a partial mobilization in Russia. It is noted that only those citizens who are in the reserve and, first of all, those who served in the ranks of the armed forces will be subject to conscription.

Shoigu said that Russia plans to call up 300,000 reservists.

Earlier, the State Duma of the Russian Federation passed a law on introducing the concepts of "mobilization" and "martial law" into the Criminal Code of Russia.

In addition, Arestovych believes that Russia's plans to mobilize 300,000 people indicate huge losses of up to 150,000 killed and wounded.