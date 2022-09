How Much Military Russia Can Gather In First Wave Of Mobilization. Ukrainian Interior Ministry Forecast

During the first wave of partial mobilization, Russia will be able to gather up to 50,000 troops. Such a forecast was voiced by adviser to the Minister of Interior Affairs Vadym Denysenko on the air of the national telethon.

"We must understand that this mobilization does not mean that tomorrow all 300,000 will appear on the contact line. First of all, those who have military specialties fall into them, so I think this wave will be 40,000-50,000," he said.

Denysenko explained that for more occupiers, Russia will not be able to find equipment, as well as train the military to strengthen their front.

"Therefore, in this case, it will be all their inevitable losses on the territory of Ukraine," the adviser to the Ministry of Interior Affairs summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia wants to offer guest workers to go to war in Ukraine in exchange for citizenship.

On September 19, members of the ruling United Russia party in Russia proposed giving academic leave to those students who decide to sign a contract and go to war in Ukraine.

Also, the State Duma of the Russian Federation adopted a law on the introduction of the concepts of "mobilization" and "martial law" into the Criminal Code of Russia.