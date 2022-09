The Head of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine, Matti Maasikas, noted that Russia chose the International Day of Peace to escalate its unjustified war against Ukraine. He wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is no wonder that Russia chose the International Day of Peace to escalate its unjustified war. Ukraine needs peace on its own terms, which respect its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The EU continues to support Ukraine to win the war, because Ukraine is also fighting for our peace," Maasikas wrote.

In this way, he reacted to the announcement by the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, of the partial mobilization of the country's citizens.

The International Day of Peace was established by a resolution of the UN General Assembly on November 30, 1982. It was originally celebrated on the 3rd Tuesday of September; later, in a resolution dated September 7, 2001, the General Assembly decided that, starting in 2002, the International Day of Peace would be celebrated annually on September 21.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday morning, September 21, Russian President Putin announced a partial mobilization.

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said that fake referendums and mobilization are signs of Russia's weakness and failure.