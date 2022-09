Former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov filed a lawsuit against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Supreme Court with demands to cancel NSDC sanctions against him.

This is stated in court documents, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Azarov requests to recognize as illegal and void and cancel the Presidential decree of April 09, 2021 No. 151/2021 "On the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of March 19, 2021 "On the application and introduction of changes to personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)" in part of the implementation of paragraph 2 of Appendix 1 to the specified decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on the application of sanctions to him indefinitely in the form of: 1) blocking of assets - temporary restriction of a person's right to use and dispose of property belonging to him; 2) restriction of trade transactions; 3) suspension of economic and financial obligations; 4) restriction, partial or complete suspension of transit of resources, flights and transportation through the territory of Ukraine; 5) prevention of withdrawal of capital outside the borders of Ukraine; 6) suspension of issuance of permits, licenses for import into Ukraine from a foreign country or export of currency values ​​from Ukraine and restriction of cash withdrawals by payment cards, etc by residents of a foreign state; 7) prohibition of transfer of technologies, rights to objects of intellectual property rights; 8) deprivation of state awards of Ukraine, other forms of recognition; 9) cancellation or suspension of licenses and other permits, the receipt (availability) of which is a condition for carrying out a certain type of activity, in particular, cancellation or suspension of special permits for subsoil use; 10) a complete ban on the entry of foreign non-military vessels and warships into the territorial sea of ​​Ukraine, its internal waters, and ports; 11) prohibition of participation in privatization, lease of state property by residents of a foreign state and persons who are directly or indirectly controlled by residents of a foreign state or act in their interests; 12) prohibition of issuing permits and licenses of the National Bank of Ukraine for investment in a foreign country, placement of currency values ​​in accounts and deposits in the territory of a foreign country; 13) other sanctions corresponding to the principles of their application (deprivation of military ranks, special ranks, class ranks).

At the same time, Azarov filed the same lawsuit with the District Administrative Court of Kyiv.

On October 17, the Supreme Court will consider Azarov's lawsuit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy implemented the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions against former President Viktor Yanukovych, former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, former Prosecutor General Viktor Pshonka, former Minister of Education and Science Dmytro Tabachnyk, businessman Serhii Kurchenko, the former prosecutor of the Crimea Nataliya Poklonska and a number of other ex-officials.

The State Bureau declares that former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov has been declared internationally wanted in the case of high treason and has the status of a political refugee in Russia until January 29, 2022.