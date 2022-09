The Armed Forces of Ukraine confirm the destruction of the enemy commandant's office in Svatove of the Luhansk Region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The destruction of the commandant's office in the city of Svatove of the Luhansk Region, where the enemy organized a headquarters and ammunition depot, has been confirmed," the authority said.

According to the General Staff, forced mobilization of local residents continues in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions in order to replenish the personnel losses of units of the occupation forces.

Assembled detachments of the occupiers detain and send men of draft age to collection points for further transfer to replenish units that have suffered losses in battles with the defense forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers initially fled in Svatove, but returned again after some time.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to deliver powerful blows to the Russian occupiers in the south.

During September 20, Ukrainian aviation and artillery destroyed more than 200 soldiers and dozens of enemy military equipment.