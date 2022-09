As a result of shelling by the occupiers over the past day, the infrastructure of more than 50 settlements was damaged, the enemies were hitting Mykolayivka, trying to hit the Sloviyansk TPP.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on attempts to fully occupy the Donetsk Region, organize defense and hold the captured territories, as well as disrupt the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions.

It takes measures to regroup its troops, constantly conducts aerial reconnaissance, fires at the positions of our troops along the contact line.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 8 missile and 35 air strikes, carried out more than 120 attacks from rocket salvo systems on objects on the territory of Ukraine, violating the norms of international humanitarian law, laws and customs of warfare.

"As a result of shelling by Russian troops, the infrastructure of more than 50 settlements was damaged during the current day," the General Staff said.

Among them are Oskil, Sloviyansk, Siversk, Oleksandrivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, Vuhledar, Stepne, Zaporizhzhia, Nikopol and Ochakiv.

The enemy tried to hit the Sloviyansk TPP with strikes on the city of Mykolayivka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Wednesday, September 21, the Russian occupiers fired at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. As a result of the damage, the communication equipment of one of the power units was damaged.

On the morning of September 17, the Russian occupiers shelled the Sloviyansk TPP in the Donetsk Region.