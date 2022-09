China launches new satellite for environment detection

A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying the Yunhai-1 03 satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. Photo by Wang Heng/Xinhua.

A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying the Yunhai-1 03 satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. Photo by Wang Heng/Xinhua.

China sent a new satellite into planned orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gobi Desert. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The Yunhai-1 03 satellite was launched on a Long March-2D carrier rocket.

The satellite will be mainly used for detecting the atmospheric, marine and space environments, disaster prevention and mitigation, and scientific experiments.

The launch marked the 438th mission for the Long March rocket family.