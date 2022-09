U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said that fake referendums and mobilization are signs of Russia's weakness and failure. Brink noted this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Fake referendums and mobilization are signs of Russia's weakness and failure. The United States will never recognize Russia's claims to the allegedly annexed Ukrainian territory, and we will continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary," she said.

In this way, she reacted to the announcement by the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, of the partial mobilization of the country's citizens and the declaration of intentions to hold "referendums" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday morning, September 21, Russian President Putin announced a partial mobilization.

The Russian-appointed occupation administrations of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions announced their intention to hold so-called referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27.