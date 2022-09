The Russian leadership decided to create more combat power for the war with Ukraine. And the hasty organization of referendums in the territories occupied by Russia is caused by fears of an imminent attack by Ukraine and the expectation of greater security after formal accession to the Russian Federation.

This follows from a statement by the daily report by British intelligence.

"On September 20, officials of Russian-occupied Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine announced the holding of a referendum on joining the Russian Federation. These referendums were officially recognized by the Russian Duma of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics on February 21, 2022," the message reads.

It is also emphasized that the Russian forces in Ukraine continue to experience a shortage of personnel. On September 20, the State Duma of Russia voted to amend the law, which expands the punishment for non-fulfillment of obligations by military personnel.

"This is likely done to limit the number of desertions and refusals. The Russian civilian and military leadership has faced considerable pressure in the past two weeks. These new measures were most likely brought forward due to public criticism and mark a further development of Russia's strategy," the report emphasizes.

Putin is said to be taking greater political risks, debunking myths that Russia is neither at war nor in a national crisis, hoping to build more combat power.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Wednesday morning, September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization. Putin made such a statement during his address to the Russians.

Also, the State Duma of the Russian Federation passed a law on the introduction of the terms "mobilization" and "martial law" into the Criminal Code of Russia.