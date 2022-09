Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin stated that international mechanisms are not sufficient for an effective response to Russian aggression.

Kostin said this during his visit to the United States, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

As part of his official visit to the United States, Kostin met with Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

The Prosecutor General thanked Pelosi and the United States for supporting Ukraine.

"The de-occupation of our territories became a reality thanks to the military and financial aid provided to Ukraine by the United States of America and other partners. Legal support is also important. Our common goal is to restore justice for the victims and bring those guilty of war crimes to justice," he emphasized.

Kostin reported that new terrible crimes of Russia are recorded on the territory of Ukraine every day.

He assured that the Ukrainian prosecutor's office and law enforcement agencies are doing everything possible to ensure their effective investigation.

At the same time, Kostin noted that the currently available international mechanisms are not sufficient for a significant response to Russian aggression, noting that the turning point for success will be the creation of a Special Tribunal to hold the leadership of the aggressor state accountable at the international level.

Also, during the meeting, the parties discussed the development of a compensation mechanism and recognition of the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on foreign countries to support the creation of a Special Tribunal in the case of the crime of aggression against Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement that Russia deliberately decided to start a war in Ukraine.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov believes that Kharkiv, as one of the biggest crime scenes of the occupiers, is best suited for holding a tribunal against Russia.