On September 20, the military repelled attempts of attacks by the Russian invaders in the areas of nine settlements. The infrastructure of more than 50 settlements was damaged during the day due to enemy shelling.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff.

Thus, it is reported that over the past day, the enemy launched eight missile and 35 air strikes, launched more than 120 attacks from MLRSes on objects in the territory of Ukraine, violating the norms of international humanitarian law, laws and customs of warfare.

As a result of shelling by Russian troops, the infrastructure of more than 50 settlements was damaged during the day. Among them are Oskil, Sloviyansk, Siversk, Oleksandrivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, Vuhledar, Stepove, Zaporizhzhia, Nikopol, and Ochakiv. The enemy tried to hit the Sloviyansk Thermal Power Plant with strikes on the city of Mykolayivka.

The situation has not changed on the Volyn and Polisskyi directions.

In other directions, the enemy continues shelling using tanks, mortars and artillery of various types:

in the Siversk direction - in the areas of Zaliznyi Mist, Mykhailove, and Huta-Studenetska settlements of Chernihiv Region and Sosnivka, Holyshivske, Yunakivka, and Turiya of Sumy Region;

in the Slobozhanskyi direction - in the areas of Veterinarne, Hoptivka, Hlyboke, Derhachi, Hrushivka, Kupiyansk, and Kamiyanka settlements;

in the Kramatorsk direction - Donetske, Studenok, Yarova, Tetianivka, Bohorodichne, Pryshyb, Shchurove, Staryi Karavan, Raihorodok, Mykolayivka, Rozdolivka, Oleksandrivka, and Hryhorivka;

in the Bakhmut direction - Siversk, Verkhniokamiyanske, Vyimka, Vesele, Bilohorivka, Yakivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Odradivka, Mykolayivka Druha, Zaitseve, Sukha Balka, Yuriyivka, and Niu York;

in the Avdiyivka region - Berdychi, Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, and Pervomaiske;

in the Zaporizhzhia region – Novopil, Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, Novoukraiyinka, Prechistivka, Vuhledar, Pavlivka, Volodymyrivka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, and Chervone.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, more than 25 settlements along the entire line of contact were shelled by the enemy, in particular, these are Vysokopillia, Myroliubivka, Kariyerne, Novohryhorivka, Bilohirka, Blahodativka, Andriyivka, Zoria, Shevchenkove, Ternovi Pody, and Pravdyno.

It is noted that during the day our troops repelled enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vesele, Kurdyumivka, Mykolayivka Druha, Bakhmutske, Zaitseve, Mayorsk, Pervomaiske, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka.

Also, last day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out more than 20 strikes on enemy positions. It was confirmed that 19 areas of concentration of the enemy's manpower and military equipment and two positions of anti-aircraft missile systems were hit.

In addition, air defense units destroyed one SU-25 and four enemy UAVs.

Missile troops and artillery over the past day inflicted fire damage on 40 enemy facilities. In particular, in 20 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 13 areas of concentration of artillery, as well as in seven ammunition depots. Enemy losses are being refined.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 19, the loss of personnel of the Russian troops increased by 160 to 54,810 killed, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 1 aircraft, 6 rocket launchers and 5 drones in the previous day.

Meanwhile, the AFU continue to deliver powerful blows to the Russian occupiers in the south. During September 20, Ukrainian aviation and artillery destroyed more than 200 soldiers and dozens of enemy military equipment.