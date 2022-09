The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to deliver powerful blows on the Russian occupiers in the south. During September 20, Ukrainian aviation and artillery destroyed more than 200 soldiers and dozens of enemy military equipment.

This follows from a statement by the South Operational Command.

"Our aviators carried out seven strikes against the enemy. An enemy Su-25 attack aircraft was destroyed in the sky above Charivne, and two Orlan-10s were shot down in the Murakhivka area," Ukrainian soldiers said.

At the same time, missile and artillery units completed more than 210 fire missions on:

the control point of the Russian army in Beryslav District;

centers of forces and equipment in the area of ​​Havrylivka and Chornobayivka;

Dariyivskyi Bridge;

pontoon crossing near Nova Kakhovka.

Also in Nova Kakhovka, fire control stopped repair work on the bridge and damaged a column of military equipment preparing to cross the Dnieper River.

The South Operational Command indicated that as a result of the actions of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the Russian army lost:

213 soldiers;

7 tanks;

24 units of armored vehicles;

4 howitzers, including self-propelled MSTA-S and ordinary MSTA-B;

2 self-propelled howitzers Akatsiya;

4 self-propelled artillery installations.

In addition, damage was confirmed to the warehouse with ammunition in Blahodatne and the command post of the 7th Airborne Assault Division in Chornobayivka.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 18, losses of personnel of Russian troops increased by 170 to 54,650 killed, equipment - by 2 tanks and 2 drones.

On September 19, the loss of personnel of the Russian troops increased by 160 to 54,810 killed, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 1 aircraft, 6 MLRSes, and 5 drones.