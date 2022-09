US And Its Allies Not To Recognize Result Of "Referendums" In Occupied Regions Of Ukraine

The United States and its allies do not intend to recognize the results of the so-called "referendums" that Russia wants to hold in the occupied territories of Ukraine in the coming days.

The United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated this, Reuters reports.

According to him, Washington and its partners will reject any such "referendums" that will not bring Russia any advantages on the battlefield.

Sullivan also added that the U.S. is aware of reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin is considering announcing a mobilization.

Sullivan stressed that the announcement of mobilization in Russia will not undermine Ukraine's ability to repel Russian military aggression.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the so-called "public chamber" of the LPR terrorist group appealed to the militant leader with an appeal for an immediate "referendum" on joining Russia. Later the DPR group made the same statement.

The next day, the LDPR groups set the date for the "referendum" - September 23-27. Occupation administrations in the Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia Regions said that they would also hold a "referendum" on these dates.

We also wrote that today, September 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to make an appeal on "referendums" in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

And the Office of the President of Ukraine in response to this situation said that no "referendums" will prevent the de-occupation of the territories seized by Russia.