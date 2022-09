US National Security Advisor Sullivan Believes That Putin Can Prepare For Mobilization

The United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan believes that the decision to hold "referendums" in the occupied territory is Russia's reaction to the successes of the Ukrainian military at the front. In response, they can announce mobilization.

He announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He recalled that recently the Ukrainian military made significant progress at the front, organizing a counteroffensive and liberating a number of settlements. In this regard, Putin may make two decisions.

The Advisor explained that one of such decisions is to prepare for a pseudo-referendum in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, which are a violation of Ukrainian sovereignty.

The second is mobilization within Russia.

Russia is rushing to hold these referendums in response to Ukraine's successes on the battlefield, as well as to prepare for potential mobilization measures, Sullivan said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the so-called "public chamber" of the LPR terrorist group appealed to the militant leader with an appeal for an immediate "referendum" on joining Russia. Later the DPR group made the same statement.

The next day, the LDPR groups set the date for the "referendum" - September 23-27. Occupation administrations in the Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia Regions said that they would also hold a "referendum" on these dates.

We also wrote that today, September 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to make an appeal on "referendums" in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

And the Office of the President of Ukraine in response to this situation said that no "referendums" will prevent the de-occupation of the territories seized by Russia.