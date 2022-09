Today units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled the attempts of the Russian invaders to advance southeast of Bakhmut and west of Donetsk.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian army continues to focus on attempts to completely occupy the Donetsk Region and maintain the previously captured territories of Ukraine.

Also, the occupiers are trying to restrain the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in some areas of the front.

"Units of the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vesele, Kurdiumivka, Mykolaivka Druha, Zaitseve, Mayorsk, Pervomaiske, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka," the message said.

The General Staff added that during the day, Russian troops launched 7 missile and 20 air strikes, as well as carried out more than 15 artillery attacks on the military and civil infrastructure of Ukraine.

