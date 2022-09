Kyiv has received from the U.S. government pipes and pipeline valves worth USD 1.3 million, which will allow the restoration of district heating for more than 20,000 residents of Kyiv.

This is stated in the message of the Kyiv City State Administration, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The government of the United States of America has transferred pipes and pipeline valves worth USD 1.3 million, which will allow the restoration of district heating for more than 20,000 residents of Kyiv. The total length of pipes provided by the U.S. government through the USAID Energy Security Project is 11 kilometers. This support will allow Kyivteploenergo to rehabilitate external sections of the heat network in places that have suffered damage due to missile strikes," it says.

It is noted that these pipes and connecting elements are only part of the assistance that the US government provides through the USAID Energy Security Project to restore district heating in Kyiv and other cities of Ukraine.

"This support is aimed at ensuring a sustainable supply of electricity and heat to hospitals, hospitals, schools and businesses throughout Ukraine. This assistance also includes today's supply of pipes for Kyivteploenergo to restore the supply of heat and hot water to more than 22,000 Kyivans. We work throughout Ukraine, and our partnerships in 19 areas are aimed at restoring the energy supply infrastructure to provide heat to more than 7 million Ukrainians," said U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink during the ceremony of transferring pipes and related materials.

Petro Panteleyev, deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration, said that the project is being implemented in four districts of Kyiv - Podilskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Obolonskyi and Sviatoshynskyi.

It is planned to completely replace more than 11 km of hot water and heating networks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv authorities plan to purchase mobile boiler houses as a backup heat source in case of emergency situations in winter.