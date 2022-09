The High Anti-Corruption Court has selected for Member of Parliament Oleksandr Trukhin a preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of almost UAH 50,000 and banned him from communicating with the Minister of Interior Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi.

The court announced such a decision on Tuesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court partially granted the request of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and applied a preventive measure to Trukhin in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 49,620.

In addition, he is entrusted with the following procedural duties: to arrive at the detective, prosecutor and court on each demand; inform the detective, prosecutor or court about the change of residence or work; refrain from communicating with the Minister of Interior Affairs of Ukraine, the heads of the National Police, the Patrol Police Department, the Patrol Police Department in Kyiv, the leaders and forensic experts of the National Scientific Center “Hon. Prof. M. S. Bokarius Forensic Science Institute” and witnesses in the case.

At the same time, the court refused to ban Trukhin from traveling abroad and oblige him to wear an electronic bracelet.

Term of the duties is until November 20 inclusive.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office informed MP Trukhin of a suspected attempt to bribe patrolmen after a traffic accident with his participation in Kyiv.