The State Duma of Russia adopted a law on amendments to the Criminal Code introducing the concepts of "mobilization", "martial law" and "wartime". This was reported by the Russian Kommersant on Tuesday, September 20.

"In the second and third readings, the State Duma unanimously adopted the law on imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years for voluntary surrender and up to 15 years for looting in wartime. Also, the concepts of "mobilization", "martial law" and "wartime" are introduced to the Criminal Code. The prison term is provided for leaving a unit during hostilities and failure to comply with the commander's order," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 20, the so-called public chamber of the Kherson Region appealed to the occupying "head" with the initiative to immediately hold a "referendum" on recognizing it as a subject of the Russian Federation.

Also on September 20, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, stated that at the moment there are "no prospects" for a political and diplomatic settlement of the situation in Ukraine.

At the same time, analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) report panic in the Kremlin due to the successful counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as evidenced by attempts to immediately organize "referendums" in the temporarily captured territories.