Putin May Make Appeal On "Referendums" In Occupied Territories Of Ukraine In Evening - Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin may make an appeal today regarding the holding of so-called "referendums" in the territories of Ukraine occupied by Russian troops.

The Russian publication RBC reported this with reference to its own sources.

According to the interlocutors of the publication, Putin's speech is expected tonight.

They did not specify what exactly the Russian president was going to say during his address.

The publication sent a request to Putin's press secretary in connection with this information.

It is worth noting that during the day, Russian Telegram channels are spreading information that tonight Putin should make a statement on "referendums."

Some channels also report that in his address, Putin may touch on the topic of mobilization in Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today, September 20, the so-called DPR and LPR announced their intentions to hold "referendums."

They will allegedly decide on the accession of these territories to Russia. Referendums are scheduled for September 23-27.

In addition, we reported that today the occupation authorities of the Kherson Region also announced their intention to hold a "referendum."

Later it became known that the occupation administration of the Zaporizhzhia Region made a similar statement.

According to experts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), attempts to immediately hold "referendums" indicate the panic of the leadership of the Russian Federation. It is caused by the successful actions of the Ukrainian army.

Earlier, Russian media wrote with reference to sources from the Kremlin that the successful counter-offensive of the Armed Forces in the Kharkiv Region caused frustration among the Russian leadership.