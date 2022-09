The Russian Federation continues to kidnap and take away Ukrainian children from Mariupol and the Donetsk Region. Recently, 135 babies were taken out by the plane of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported this on Telegram on Tuesday, September 20.

Andriushchenko noted that 135 children were taken away from Mariupol and the Donetsk Region by a Russian Defense Ministry plane to Moscow, at least is it definitely known about one three-year-old girl from Mariupol.

"The children are immediately granted Russian citizenship and resettled with Russian families in the Astrakhan, Voronezh, Kursk, Moscow, Murmansk, Nizhny Novgorod, Omsk, Penza, Rostov, Ryazan, Samara, Chelyabinsk regions and in Moscow. Currently, the children are being held in a camp near Moscow The program of kidnapping of Ukrainian children is, as before, accompanied by the children's ombudsman of Russia, Lvova-Belova," the mayor's adviser wrote.

Andriushchenko also published a video with kidnapped children.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 7, Darya Herasymchuk, the authorized adviser to the President of Ukraine on child rights and child rehabilitation, said that the authorities of the Russian Federation are preparing amendments to the legislation that will allow Russians to adopt Ukrainian children under a simplified procedure.

Ukraine has launched a portal to search for children "Children of War".

On August 8, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, announced that the invaders were going to organize the deportation of children to the Russian Federation from the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk Region.