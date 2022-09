On Tuesday, September 20, another transfer of the bodies of fallen soldiers took place. Ukraine returned the bodies of 25 fallen heroes.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration of Ukraine.

"Another operation was held to transfer the bodies of fallen soldiers. Ukraine has returned the bodies of 25 more of its defenders," the statement reads.

The authority noted that the operation was carried out with the cooperation of the Commissioner for Missing Persons Oleh Kotenko and other law enforcement agencies of Ukraine.

"The process of returning the bodies takes place in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Convention," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, one of the last exchanges of bodies took place on September 6. Then they managed to return the bodies of 25 fallen heroes.

Earlier, Oleh Kotenko, the commissioner for issues of missing persons under special circumstances, said that Ukraine has already managed to return the bodies of more than 540 killed Ukrainian servicemen. 428 bodies were brought from Mariupol, more than 300 of them - defenders of Azovstal.

On August 16, another exchange of bodies of fallen soldiers took place - Ukraine returned the bodies of 19 more of its defenders.