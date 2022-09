The Russian-appointed occupation administrations of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions announced their intentions to hold the so-called "referendums" on joining Russia from September 23 to 27, 2022. This was reported by the Russian Interfax on Tuesday, September 20.

“The People's Council of the Luhansk People's Republic adopted a ruling on holding a "referendum" in the LPR on the region joining the Russian Federation from September 23 to 27, 2022. Denys Miroshnychenko, “spokesman” for the council, reported this. Soon, such days for a similar referendum were approved in the People's Council of the Donetsk People's Republic. In accordance with the adopted resolution, voting in the region will be held in person at polling stations established by law," it was said.

The so-called "leaders" of the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions ordered to determine the results of the "referendum" no later than five days after the end of the vote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 20, the so-called "public chamber of the Kherson Region" turned to the occupation "head" with the initiative to immediately hold a "referendum" on recognizing it as a subject of the Russian Federation.

On September 19, the public chamber of the so-called "Luhansk People's Republic" turned to the occupying "head" with the initiative to immediately hold a "referendum" on recognizing it as a subject of the Russian Federation.

A few hours later, on September 19, the public chamber of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" appealed to the occupying "head of the republic" Denis Pushilin with a request to immediately hold a "referendum" on joining Russia. A similar initiative was made by the Russian-appointed "authorities" in the Kherson Region.