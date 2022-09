Russia Said That They "Do Not See Any Prospects" For Diplomatic Settlement Of Situation In Ukraine

Currently, there are no prospects for a political and diplomatic settlement of the situation in Ukraine. This was stated by the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov in a comment to the Russian Interfax on September 20.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 9, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, did not want to answer journalists' questions about the progress of the so-called special military operation in Ukraine, in particular in the Balakliya area near Kharkiv.

On September 14, Peskov stated that the Kyiv draft of security guarantees makes "Russia's conduct of a special military operation even more urgent, because it poses a threat to Russia."

At the same time, analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) report panic in the Kremlin due to the successful counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as evidenced by attempts to immediately organize "referendums" in the temporarily captured territories.