AFU Hit Several Enemy Positions In Luhansk Region. Many Occupiers And Equipment Eliminated

The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the positions of the Russian invaders in Novoaidar and Svatove, Luhansk Region. As a result, 70% of the enemy's manpower and fifty pieces of equipment were destroyed at one of the facilities.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram.

So, Haidai said that on the night of September 18, strikes were inflicted on the Novoaidarskyi forest farm and an old bus station in Svatove.

"In Novoaidar, about 50 pieces of military equipment were liquidated and disabled and ammunition was destroyed. And in Svatove, 70% of the personnel at the specified facility were killed," Haidai said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last day, September 19, the Ukrainian military repelled attacks by Russian occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Mayorsk, Vesele, Kurdiumivka and Novomykhailivka. Also, air defense forces destroyed the enemy Su-25 aircraft

Also on September 19, Haidai announced the liberation of the village of Bilohorivka.

On September 18, the losses of Russian troops increased by 170 to 54,650 killed.