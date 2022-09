The so-called "public chamber of the Kherson Region" appealed to the occupying "head" with the initiative to immediately hold a referendum on recognizing it as a subject of the Russian Federation. The Russian propaganda channel RIA Novosti reported this on Telegram on Tuesday, September 20.

The occupying authorities of the Kherson Region announced their intention to hold a so-called referendum and announced "new opportunities" that would allegedly open up to them.

"Being part of Russia will not only be a triumph of historical justice, but will also secure the territory of the region, open up new opportunities on the way to reviving and restoring the power of our land and returning to a full-fledged peaceful life - we are single victorious people," the propagandists quote the words of the occupiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 19, the public chamber of the so-called Luhansk People's Republic appealed to the occupying "head" with the initiative to immediately hold a "referendum" on recognizing it as a subject of the Russian Federation.

A few hours later, on September 19, the public chamber of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic appealed to the occupying "head of the republic" Denys Pushylin with a request to immediately hold a "referendum" on joining Russia. A similar initiative was taken by the Russian-appointed "authority" in the Kherson Region.

Following this, on September 19, the members of the State Duma of Russia, Viktor Vodolatsky, announced that the "referendum" on the entry of the so-called Luhansk People's Republic into the Russian Federation will take place in the near future, in the autumn.

At the same time, analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) report panic in the Kremlin due to the successful counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as evidenced by attempts to immediately organize "referendums" in the temporarily captured territories.