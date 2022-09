Russia is forming 4 battalions in Transbaikalia, filling officer positions at the expense of teachers.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the available information, the formation of 4 rifle battalions is underway on the base of the 36th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 29th combined arms army of the Eastern Military District, which is located in the village of Borzya in the Trans-Baikal region. Officer positions in these battalions are being filled at the expense of the teachers of the Far Eastern Higher Combined Military Command School," the General Staff noted.

It was also reported about the formation of a naval rifle regiment on the basis of the Black Sea Higher Naval School in temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

According to the General Staff, the Russian military leadership during the formation of these units continues to apply the practice of the Second World War, which indicates significant problems and miscalculations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers plan to redeploy 4 battalions of Kadyrov’s soldiers near Kherson.

In Chechnya, the formation and preparation of 4 battalions for sending to the war in Ukraine continues.