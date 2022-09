The occupiers canceled the postponement of the mobilization of 500 workers of the Yenakiieve Metallurgical Plant in the occupied Donetsk region.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the authority, the so-called mobilization measures continue in the territories temporarily occupied by the enemy.

"According to the available information, as of September 14 of this year, the validity of previously issued documents on postponement of mobilization for about five hundred employees of the Yenakiieve Metallurgical Plant has been canceled," the General Staff noted.

In addition, the occupation authorities forbade men to leave the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea without the permission of the military commissariats.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers suffered significant losses in Svatove and Novoaidar and are intensifying "mobilization" in the occupied territories.

The command of the Russian army of occupation uses prisoners of penal colonies recruited in Russia to replenish the loss of units of the 1st Army Corps.

The Russian occupation army is trying to mobilize men in the territories of the Luhansk Region, captured since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.