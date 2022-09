NBU Sells USD 100 Million And EUR 20 Million In Cash To Banks To Strengthen Their Cash Desks

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) sold US d100 million and EUR 20 million in cash to banks to strengthen their cash desks.

This is stated in the message of the NBU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On September 19, operations were carried out for the third time with systemically important banks to exchange cash currency for non-cash currency.

The NBU offered USD 100 million and EUR 100 million for the exchange.

Results of operations:

- from dollar exchange: 11 out of 14 systemically important banks participated (almost the entire amount was requested);

- from the exchange of euros: 1 bank out of 14 systemically important banks participated, which exchanged EUR 20 million.

Cash foreign currency will arrive at bank cash desks in the coming days.

The regulator emphasizes that the strengthening of bank cash desks by the National Bank with cash currency does not affect Ukraine's international reserves in any way.

At the same time, it helps banks meet their customers' demand for cash currency until certain logistical difficulties are resolved when banks import cash currency from abroad in a full-scale war.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the National Bank announced that it will reinforce bank cash desks with cash currency from September 7.

The NBU allowed banks to sell more currency to the public.

Thus, from September 6, the amount of cash currency that the bank can offer to the population includes the entire amount of non-cash currency purchased by it from April 13, 2022, and not half of it.