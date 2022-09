Russian occupiers are suffering significant losses in Donbas. In the area of ​​the village of Svatove, Luhansk region, units of the Defense Forces inflicted damage on the area where the enemy's manpower was concentrated.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Thus, it is reported that 70% of the personnel who were at the specified object in Svatove District died.

Also, in the area of ​​the settlement of Novoaidar, Luhansk region, a successful fire defeat of the area where the enemy's weapons and military equipment were concentrated was confirmed on September 18. At that time, about 50 units of military equipment were liquidated and disabled, and ammunition was destroyed.

Meanwhile, the occupiers are trying to make up for losses with the help of the so-called "mobilization" in the territories temporarily occupied by the enemy.

"According to the available information, from September 14 of this year, the previously issued documents on the postponement of the mobilization of about five hundred workers of the Yenakiyive Metallurgical Plant have been canceled. In addition, a ban on the departure of men from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea without the permission of the military commissariats has been introduced," the statement said.

In addition, the General Staff noted that the formation of four rifle battalions is underway at the base of the 36th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 29th Combined Arms Army of the Eastern Military District, located in the village of Borzia in the Trans-Baikal Oblast. Staffing of officer positions in the mentioned battalions is carried out at the expense of teachers of the Far Eastern Higher Military Command School. Earlier, it was reported about the formation of a naval rifle regiment based on the Black Sea Higher Naval School in temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

"The Russian military leadership continues to apply the practice of the Second World War when forming these units, which indicates significant problems and miscalculations," the General Staff noted.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 19, Head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai announced the liberation of the settlement of Bilohorivka.

On September 18, the losses of Russian troops increased by 170 to 54,650 killed.