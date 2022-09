Ukraine will receive F-16 fighters only in a few years if a political decision is made to supply them to the Armed Forces.

This follows from a statement by Commander of the U.S. Air Force in Europe and Africa, General James B. Hecker, Politico reports.

The publication notes that Hacker clarified that the F-16s "would not arrive in Ukraine for two to three years after any political decision" to send them to Kyiv "due to issues related to pilot training and logistics."

According to the American general, Ukraine, through the supply of weapons to the West, has everything it needs "to survive and fight without turning what is happening into the third world war."

According to him, the West is "beginning to think more in the long term," building plans for further military aid to Ukraine. The general suggested that hostilities in Ukraine "will probably last years, not months."

Hacker also reported that Washington is passing intelligence information of an operational nature to Kyiv, in particular, the composition of Russian forces in Ukraine. At the same time, he assured that the U.S. is not engaged in the selection of such targets.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the U.S. and its allies are developing a training plan for Ukrainian pilots.

And in the Senate, back in the summer, they called on the Pentagon to provide Ukraine with advanced jet fighters.

Earlier, the Air Force said when Ukraine will receive American F-16s.

Meanwhile, Slovakia signed an agreement on August 27 under which NATO members the Czech Republic and Poland will protect its skies as Bratislava decommissions its Soviet MiG-29 fighter jets, potentially allowing their transfer to Ukraine.