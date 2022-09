On Tuesday, September 20, the first three McDonald's restaurants opened in Kyiv after being closed throughout Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation.

This is stated in the company's message on Facebook.

Yes, it is reported that at the moment, orders can only be placed and received through the Glovo delivery app. However, the company announced opening restaurants for visitors in early October.

From today, September 20, delivery will work from the following restaurants:

Kyiv, 2-A, Haharina Street

Kyiv, 3-B, Bazhana Street

Kyiv, 7, Hryshka Street

All the listed restaurants are located on the Left Bank of the Dnieper River in Kyiv.

A menu with updated prices has also appeared online. If a cheeseburger used to cost UAH 32, and a hamburger – UAH 28, now it costs UAH 52 and UAH 45, respectively. The popular Big Tasty cost UAH 112, and now its price is UAH 154. Double Cheeseburger’s cost changed from UAH 61 to UAH 81. Big Mac went up in price from UAH 69 to UAH 92. For a large Coca-Cola, Sprite, and Fanta (500 ml) they will now be UAH 40.

However, the new price list has not yet been published on the Glovo website and McDonald's official social networks.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 24, the McDonald's chain of restaurants stopped working in Ukraine due to the Russian attack and the introduction of martial law.

On June 19, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba announced that the government of Ukraine is negotiating with the management of the McDonald's fast-food chain about the restoration of restaurants in Ukraine in the near future.