Yesterday, September 19, the Ukrainian military repelled the attacks of the Russian invaders in the areas of the settlements of Mayorsk, Vesele, Kurdyumivka and Novomykhailivka. Air defense forces also destroyed an enemy Su-25 aircraft.

So, it is reported that last day the Russian occupiers launched 10 missile and 15 air strikes, carried out more than 56 shelling cases from multiple rocket launchers at objects on the territory of Ukraine.

As a result of Russian shelling, the infrastructure of more than 33 settlements was damaged. In particular, these are Slavhorod, Kramatorsk, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, Vodiane, Dorozhne, Soledar, Novopil, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Oleksandrivka, Snihurivka, Nova Odesa, Shyroke, Bilohirsk, Myroliubivka, and Bila Krynytsia.

The threat of air and missile strikes on the opponents of the entire territory of Ukraine remains.

The situation has not changed on the Volyn and Polisskyi directions.

In other directions, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars and artillery of various types, namely:

in the Siversk direction - in the areas of settlements Mykolayivka of Chernihiv region and Novovasylivka, Slavhorod, and Riasne of Sumy region;

in the Slobozhanskyi direction - in the areas of Kozacha Lopan, Shevchenkove, Derhachi, Kamiyanka, Strilka, Hlyboke, and Dvorichna settlements;

in the Kramatorsk direction – Oleksandrivka, Donetske, Raihorodok, Shchurove, Kryva Luka, Ozerne, Bilohorivka, Pryshyb, Hryhorivka, and Siversk;

in the direction of Bakhmut - Mayorsk, Mykolayivka, Verkhniokamiyanske, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Vidradivka, Vesele, Vyimka, Mykolayivka Druha, Niu York, Bilohorivka, Yuriyivka, Spirne, Zaitseve, and Yakivstvo;

in the Avdiyivka direction – Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, Novomykhailivka, and Pervomaiske;

the enemy did not conduct active operations in the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions. The settlements of Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka, Mykilske, Mali Shcherbaky, Novomayorske, Mala Tokmachka, Chervone, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Novopil, and Vremivka were affected by artillery fire.

In the direction of Pivdennyi Buh, the enemy shelled more than 28 settlements. Among them are Oleksandrivka, Novohryhorivka, Zoria, Shevchenkove, Myrne, Shyroke, Bilohirka, Bezimenne, Myroliubivka, Vysokopillia, and Olhyne.

Last day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 24 areas of concentration of enemy personnel and military equipment, 4 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems and one ammunition depot.

In addition, Ukrainian air defense units, in different directions, destroyed the Su-25 aircraft, a guided air missile and three enemy UAVs.

Missile troops and artillery over the past day inflicted fire damage on 16 enemy objects. In particular, in 6 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, seven areas of concentration of artillery, as well as three warehouses of ammunition. The total losses of the enemy are being clarified.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on September 18, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Russian attempts to advance in the area of ​​liberated Kupiyansk and seven other settlements.

Also on September 19, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Gaidai, announced the liberation of the settlement of Bilohorivka.

On September 18, the losses of Russian troops increased by 170 to 54,650 killed.