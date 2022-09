The command of the Russian Black Sea Fleet has almost certainly relocated its Kilo-class submarines from its home port of Sevastopol to Novorossiysk in Krasnodar Krai in the south of Russia.

This is stated in the daily report of British intelligence.

"This is probably due to a recent change in the level of local security threats due to the strengthening of Ukrainian long-range strike capabilities. In the past two months, the fleet's headquarters and its main naval aviation airfield have been attacked," the report says.

It is noted that the guarantee of basing the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea was probably one of the reasons that prompted Russian President Vladimir Putin to annex the peninsula in 2014.

"Currently, the security of the base is directly undermined by Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine," the message reads.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, there are four enemy Kalibr missile carrier ships in the Black Sea. The Russians can attack Ukraine from the sea with 30 cruise missiles.

Ships of the Russian Federation are kept near the coast of Crimea - in a missile-proof area. The threat of missile strikes and shelling in the reach zones by enemy weapons remains extremely relevant.

Meanwhile, Russian President Volodymyr Putin announced new missile strikes on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. He called the recent shelling of power plants and a dam in Kryvyi Rih a "warning."