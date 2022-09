AFU Will Receive 4 More Panzerhaubitze 2000 Self-Propelled Guns From Germany

Germany will transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine four more Panzerhaubitze 2000 (PzH 2000) self-propelled artillery installations in addition to the previously announced two MARS II MLRS and 50 armored personnel carriers.

The German edition of Deutsche Welle reports this.

The decision to transfer the PzH 2000 self-propelled guns was made during today's meeting of the German Ministry of Defense.

During the briefing, the head of the country's defense department, Christine Lambrecht, noted that the PzH 2000 self-propelled guns proved themselves perfectly in battle.

As a result of this delivery, the total number of the PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers in service with the Ukrainian military will increase to 14 units.

Recall that on July 26, as part of the military assistance program from Germany, Ukraine received 10 PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers.

At the same time, the AFU received three MARS II multiple rocket launchers and five Gepard anti-aircraft launchers.

And the next day, the German publication Der Spiegel reported, citing its own sources, that Germany had agreed to sell 100 PzH 2000 self-propelled guns to Ukraine.

According to the publication, the German company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann should immediately begin production of artillery installations.

We also reported that on September 15, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht announced the transfer of two MARS II MLRS and 50 Dingo armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.