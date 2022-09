Andrei Gurulev, a member of the State Duma of the Russian Federation from the United Russia party, has said that the Russian army is able to neutralize all satellites that are over Ukraine.

The Russian parliamentarian wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

He draws attention to the fact that almost half of all supplies of military assistance that Ukraine receives from its partners consists of ammunition. The GPS system is used to correct them.

"We are already fighting this case, we just need to apply it massively in the troops, then these shells will no longer have any value, just flying in one direction or the other," Gurulev wrote.

The parliamentarian also said that the Russian army is able to "blind" all the constellation of satellites over Ukraine.

According to Gurulev, Russia is "guaranteed" to have everything necessary to neutralize satellites, and also conducts "serious" training on this issue.

Why Russia has not yet neutralized satellites working on Ukraine, he did not explain.

Recall, on August 18, volunteer and showman Serhii Prytula revealed what UAH 600 million collected by Ukrainians was spent on.

According to him, with these funds, Ukraine rented a satellite of ICEYE, which will take pictures for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, we reported that in April 2020, the United States announced that Russia had tested an anti-satellite missile.

And in May this year, Russia announced the use of next-generation laser weapons against drones used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.