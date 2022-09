A classified briefing for United States senators on Ukraine will take place today. This is stated in a message of CNN on Monday, September 19.

Reportedly, according to two Senate aides, there will be a classified briefing for United States senators on Ukraine on Monday night. The briefing came as Ukraine made some headway in its counteroffensive efforts against Russia last week, and on Friday, the U.S. President Joe Biden administration announced another USD 600 million military aid package to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 17, Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, director of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency, said that due to the latest failures of Russian troops, Russian President Vladimir Putin will be forced to change the goals of the war in Ukraine.

On August 18, the Russian Foreign Ministry called the clash with Western countries "very real" due to the situation in Ukraine.

At that, on August 2, Russia for the first time accused the United States of directly participating in the war in Ukraine.