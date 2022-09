AFU Not Allow Invaders To Break Through In Area Of 3 Settlements Of Donetsk Region - General Staff

Units of the Russian occupation army continue to make attempts to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donetsk region. During the day, the Ukrainian military repelled three enemy attacks.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the command, the forces of the invaders tried to attack areas of three settlements south of Bakhmut.

"During the day, the units of the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Mykolaivka Druha, Kurdiumivka and Zaitseve," the statement said.

It is noted that during the day, Russian troops with the help of aviation, missile troops, barrel and rocket artillery fired at areas of settlements along the entire front line.

During the day, the invaders launched 4 missile and 9 air strikes on military and civilian targets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, yesterday, September 18, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced attempts by Russians to advance in the area of ​ ​ the liberated Kupyansk and seven other settlements.

And today, September 19, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, announced the liberation of the village of Bilohorivka.

We also reported that over the past day, the losses of Russian troops increased by 170 to 54,650 killed.