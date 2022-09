The Main Gas Pipelines of Ukraine joint-stock company on September 16 terminated the powers of Serhii Makohon, Director General of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTS Operator of Ukraine).

This is stated in the message of the press service of the Main Gas Pipelines of Ukraine on Monday, September 19, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, Makohon said on his Facebook page that this decision was a complete surprise to him.

According to him, this situation looks especially cynical after the European Union, the Secretariat of the Energy Community and the World Bank supported the reform of corporate governance of the GTS Operator of Ukraine, which provides:

- creation of a new supervisory board in the GTS Operator of Ukraine itself;

- already a new supervisory board of the GTS Operator of Ukraine should elect a new board of the GTS Operator of Ukraine through a transparent competition;

- the Main gas pipelines of Ukraine JSC should be liquidated as an extra control link.

"Of course, this is happening with the informal support of the Ministry of Energy, which also recently proposed its representative for the position of the head of the GTS Operator of Ukraine. In any case, this is a very irresponsible decision that jeopardizes the energy security of the country," Makohon wrote.

He added that he was currently studying the circumstances of his dismissal.

Earlier, the media reported that the Ministry of Energy proposes to appoint Deputy Minister of Energy Mykola Kolisnyk to the post of the head of the GTS Operator of Ukraine instead of Makohon, who has been the head of the company since 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since January 1, 2020, the Main Gas Pipelines of Ukraine company performs the functions of managing the GTS Operator of Ukraine state enterprise.

In January-September 2021, the GTS Operator of Ukraine reduced its net profit by 3.5 times, or by UAH 14.6 billion to UAH 5.8 billion.

The GTS Operator of Ukraine has a network is 33,080 kilometers of main natural gas pipelines with a throughput of 281 billion cubic meters per year of natural gas at the entry and 146 billion cubic meters at the exit.

The natural gas transmission system includes 57 compressor stations and 1,390 natural gas distribution stations.