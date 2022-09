In the village of Yarova, which is located between Sviatohirsk and Drobyshev in Donetsk region, a Ukrainian flag appeared on the tower.

This is reported by Donbas News.

"The village is fully controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine," reports military correspondent Bohdan Miroshnikov.

However, the “LPR” General Staff has not yet confirmed that the village has come under Ukrainian control.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today it became known about the transfer of the village of Bilohorivka in Luhansk region to the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, said that on the night of September 19, strikes were carried out on the base of the occupiers in Kadiyivka (old name - Stakhanov) of Luhansk region. The city has been occupied since 2014.

Earlier, Haidai talked about the escape of the occupiers from Kreminna. According to him, only “LPR” militants remained there. However, a few days later, he admitted that the Russian military returned to the city and tore down the Ukrainian flag raised by the partisans.

In Luhansk region, the Russian occupiers turned off the mobile Internet, "under the guise" of "increasing defense capabilities." The invaders also continue to take the looted goods to the Russian Federation.