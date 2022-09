Bridge Over Zdvyzh River Restored Near Kyiv

The bridge over the Zdvyzh river near Kyiv, which the occupiers blew up in March, has now been completely restored. The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksii Kuleba announced this on his Telegram channel on Monday, September 19.

The repaired bridge is located between the settlements of Andriivka and Chervona Hirka.

Russian invaders blew it up as they fled Kyiv region.

Currently, the bridge is fully operational, says the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Movement on the bridge is possible on trucks and cars.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Highway Agency (Ukravtodor) restored passage through 50 bridges destroyed since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.