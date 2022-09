Banking services are returning to the de-occupied territories of Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

It is reported about the reopening of branches of Oschadbank and PrivatBank.

"In the near future, it is planned to resume the work of a number of branches (of Oschadbank). In particular, in Balakliya, the approximate opening time is September 19-20. This is a full-fledged large branch that will serve residents not only of the city, but also of nearby villages. And also in the village of Shevchenkove - until the end of September," the Ministry reports.

In addition, the operation of ATMs is resuming.

It is also reported that on September 20, the first organized trips of residents of Kupyansk to the nearest branches of Oschadbank are planned.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrposhta Joint Stock Company and Nova Poshta express delivery company resumed work in Balakliya.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that almost the entire Kharkiv region is de-occupied.

According to him, the Russians left behind devastated villages, in some of them there was not a single undamaged house.

On September 8, the President officially confirmed the liberation from the invaders of the city of Balakliya.