Since the approval of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in Istanbul, 159 vessels have already left the Ukrainian sea ports with a cargo of grain and other agricultural products.

Taras Vysotskyi, First Deputy Head of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, made a corresponding statement in the studio of the Media Center of Ukraine - Ukrinform.

The Black Sea grain initiative was agreed on July 22 by representatives of Ukraine, Turkey, Russia and the UN.

According to Vysotskyi, during this time, 159 vessels passed through the grain corridor, transporting 3.6 million tons of food from Ukraine.

"Export remains an important topic in order to export the harvested crop. Before the work of the grain initiative in July, we exported about 3.5 million tons. Already in August, with the opening of the ports, we exported 4.5 million tons," Vysotskyi said.

He emphasized that now Ukraine can export 5.5 million tons, which is approaching the pre-war level. Then it amounted to 7-8 million tons.

Vysotskyi added that by the end of September it will be possible to export the grain stored in the ports.

After that, a significant share of exports will be this year's harvest.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the data of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority, 60 vessels with grain and other foodstuffs left Ukraine in August.

We also reported that on August 30, the first vessel chartered by the UN with a load of Ukrainian grain arrived at the port of Djibouti.