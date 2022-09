The urban-type settlement of Bilohorivka in Luhansk region has been cleared and is completely under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, reported this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Bilohorivka of Luhansk region has been cleared and is completely under the control of the Armed Forces," he said.

Haidai advised to be patient in anticipation of the large-scale de-occupation of Luhansk region, noting that this process will be much more difficult than in Kharkiv region.

"This process will be much more difficult than in Kharkiv region. There will be a hard fight for every centimeter of Luhansk land. The enemy is preparing for defense, so we will not enter in a 'parade'," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Haidai previously stated that the key stage of the de-occupation of Luhansk region will begin from the Izium direction.

Haidai announced the de-occupation of a number of settlements in Luhansk region.

On September 14, he reported that the Russian military had returned to Kreminna of Luhansk region.