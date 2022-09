On the night of September 19, strikes were carried out on the base of the invaders in Kadiivka (previously, Stakhanov), Luhansk region. The city has been occupied since 2014.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this.

He added that the Russians set up a military base in the local palace of culture.

Posts are appearing in social networks reporting that the head of the palace of culture knew that the institution was turning into a military object.

Locals are posting photos of the strike.

The LPR group has already accused the Armed Forces of striking. They claim that they fired from HIMARS, but deny that the military were in the palace of culture.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, spoke about the escape of the invaders from Kreminna. According to him, only LPR militants remained there. However, a few days later he admitted that the Russian military returned to the city and tore down the Ukrainian flag raised by partisans.

In Luhansk region, the Russian occupiers turned off mobile Internet, "hiding behind" "increasing defense capabilities." Also, the invaders continue to export looted stuff towards the Russian Federation.