On September 19, another 4 vessels with Ukrainian grain left the ports of Odesa and Yuzhny. This is reported by the Ministry of Infrastructure.

178,780 tons of agricultural products are on board of FULMAR S, GULMAR, TOMAHAWK and ARCTURUS. In total, since the beginning of the "grain corridor", 169 vessels with 3.9 million tons of food for Asia, Europe and Africa have passed through it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the bulk carrier IKARIA ANGEL, chartered by the UN World Food Program (WFP), arrived at the sea trade port Chornomorsk (Odesa region) to load 30,000 tons of wheat.

Also, in late August, the first vessel chartered by the UN with Ukrainian agricultural products arrived in Africa.

Ukraine, taking into account average prices on the world food market, expects to receive at least USD 20 billion from this year's grain exports.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, September 6, another caravan with Ukrainian food left the Odesa ports for shipment through the "grain corridor".